OptiNose (OPTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. OptiNose has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,614. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $300.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptiNose

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 65.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 87.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 82,558 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 73.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 12.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

