OptiNose (OPTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. OptiNose has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OptiNose Stock Performance
Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,614. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $300.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.07.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
