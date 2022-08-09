Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 3.0% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $76.66. 87,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,738. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $204.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

