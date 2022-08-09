Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. 369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

About Origin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 65,751 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 52,549 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.