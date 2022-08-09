Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. 369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 65,751 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 52,549 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Recommended Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.