Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.23

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.40. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $873.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 111.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41,152 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

