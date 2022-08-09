OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $62.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

KIDS traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.92. 1,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,685. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

In related news, Director Harold Ruf purchased 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

