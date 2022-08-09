OST Hits Market Cap of $395,166.75 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. OST has a total market capitalization of $395,166.75 and $18,786.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00038040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063289 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

