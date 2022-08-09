Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.83

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.40, with a volume of 1118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,569,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $4,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 59,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.