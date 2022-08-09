Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OUTKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.20) to €9.00 ($9.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

