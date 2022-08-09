Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $78.00 at Cowen

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 370,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

