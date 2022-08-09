Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 1,810 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

