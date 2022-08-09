Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after buying an additional 2,629,058 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Halliburton by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after buying an additional 2,001,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,899,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Trading Up 0.8 %

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.