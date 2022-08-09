Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,981 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

