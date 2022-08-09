Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Roku by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Roku by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Roku by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Roku by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.27. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $405.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

