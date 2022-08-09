Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stake in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ArrowMark Financial worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,110,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.57.

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

