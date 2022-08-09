Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 144.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $343.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.51. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

