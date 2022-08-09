Oxen Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $432,839.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $432,839.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,289.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.12 or 0.07342974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00156542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00257429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.11 or 0.00687505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00586728 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005656 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,416,177 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.