Pakcoin (PAK) Market Capitalization Reaches $214,338.53

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $214,338.53 and approximately $2,423.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pakcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Pakcoin
Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
