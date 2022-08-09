Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.17

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 23300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Pan Orient Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

