Pangolin (PNG) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last Week

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $383,025.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,331,189 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
