PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $45.43 on Friday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.