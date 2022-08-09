PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
PAR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.
PAR Technology Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $45.43 on Friday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Trading of PAR Technology
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.