Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.14.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXT opened at C$21.58 on Friday. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$17.28 and a one year high of C$30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total value of C$207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,460.40.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

