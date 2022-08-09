Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,228 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

Danaher stock opened at $286.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

