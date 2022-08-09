Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,130 shares of company stock worth $11,368,022 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

