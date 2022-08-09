Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 995,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,678,000 after buying an additional 222,142 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after buying an additional 143,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.5 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

