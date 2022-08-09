Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.13. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,468 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

