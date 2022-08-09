Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 36,251 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.1 %

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $109.67.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9742 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

