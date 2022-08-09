Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

Shares of MCD opened at $256.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

