Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,090,000 after buying an additional 749,784 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after buying an additional 503,347 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after buying an additional 486,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.05.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,254 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,243. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $296.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

