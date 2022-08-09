Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $320.71 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

