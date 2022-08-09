Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOG stock opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.