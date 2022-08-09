Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 376,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $112,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

