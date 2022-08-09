Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

