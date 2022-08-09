Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
PRTY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.13. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
