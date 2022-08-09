Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASGGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Passage Bio Trading Down 2.7 %

PASG opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

