Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio Trading Down 2.7 %

PASG opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.