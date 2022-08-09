Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of PASG opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.06. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 158,003 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 1,593,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

