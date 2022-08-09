Paybswap Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Paybswap has a market cap of $56,447.53 and $36.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded up 61.5% against the dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Paybswap Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.
Buying and Selling Paybswap
Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.