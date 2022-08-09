PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,772 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.9% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in PayPal by 26.2% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in PayPal by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 21,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 246,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. 146,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,308,475. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

