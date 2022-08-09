PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

PYPL traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.05. 376,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,308,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

