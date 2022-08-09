PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,045. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.25. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

About PDS Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

