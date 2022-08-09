PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,045. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.25. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
