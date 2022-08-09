PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Cap Tops $19.11 Million

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $19.11 million and $105,567.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

