Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

PGC opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $78,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 303,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

