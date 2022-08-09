Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

PEB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

NYSE PEB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 38,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 52,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

