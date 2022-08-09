Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.
PEB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE PEB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 38,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 52,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.
