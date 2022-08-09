Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 20,000 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up 2.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDP. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,087. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $26.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

