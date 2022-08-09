Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 473 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

