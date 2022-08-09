Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 8,500 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 157,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDU traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 31,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

