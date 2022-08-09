Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group
In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
SVB Financial Group Profile
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.