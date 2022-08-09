Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after buying an additional 262,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 629,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 557,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

B&G Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

BGS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. 16,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,995. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

