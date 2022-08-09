Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. YETI makes up approximately 1.8% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.08% of YETI worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. CWM LLC bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in YETI by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 149,572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in YETI by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

