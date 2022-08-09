Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $5.15 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in WestRock were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WestRock by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,501,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in WestRock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after acquiring an additional 90,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,710,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in WestRock by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after acquiring an additional 732,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,265. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

