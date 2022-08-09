Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in ResMed were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

About ResMed



ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

